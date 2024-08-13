Journalist Nevzorov and his wife will appeal the court’s decision to recognize them as extremists

Journalist Alexander Nevzorov (recognized as a foreign agent in the Russian Federation) with his wife Lidiya (née Kolesnikova) decided to appeal the court’s decision to recognize them as an extremist association. This was reported by “Fontanka”.

They also filed a complaint about the confiscation of their property for the benefit of the state.

The Oktyabrsky Court of St. Petersburg made a decision on July 2. In its decision, it indicated that the activities of the association, of which the Nevzorovs (Alexander and Lidiya) are members, should be prohibited in connection with the implementation of extremist activities. They have confiscated three plots of land, a building on the plot, a residential building, a car and 25 percent of the shares of the authorized capital of OOO Piter-Tekhnoproekt – Novye Resursy, which belonged to the journalist’s family. In Rosreestr reportedthat the cadastral value of the seized property in the village of Lisiy Nos near St. Petersburg exceeds 35 million rubles.

Court decision subject to immediate execution. This wording means that the writ of execution for the seizure of the Nevzorovs’ property will be issued without waiting for an appeal.