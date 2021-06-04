After his recent stint in the HBO production The Outsider, in which he served as director and executive producer, Andrew Bernstein will reappear in that role at The Nevers, series that is part of the original HBO products; this was confirmed by Deadline.

The announcement was confirmed after the first part of the initial season of The Nevers came to a close. For now, The series is in pre-production and filming is scheduled to begin around the second half of the year.. Likewise, international media point out that it is conceived for a broadcast of six additional chapters during the next year.

In addition, the aforementioned portal has confirmed that Philippa Goslett, recognized for films such as Mary Magdalene and How to Talk to Girls, will be the showrunner of this period drama series.

Andrew Bernstein’s career on the small screen

In addition to directing The Outsider for HBO, Deadline reports that Bernstein has spearheaded the production of multiple episodes on Jack Ryan, successful production of Amazon Prime Video. In addition, he has worked for other recognized titles such as the Netflix series Ozark, Mad men, Umbrella Academy, The right stuff, among others.

What is The Nevers about?

Starring Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly, The nevers is a period drama set in 1896, a period that temporarily coincides with the last years of Victoria’s reign, when London is shaken by a supernatural event that gives powers to certain people – mostly women – ranging from the most amazing to the most disturbing.

However, this new class of people will be in grave danger, threatened by entities of the same species.