Before works that transcended books such as Harry Potter and Twilight, there were other stories of interest that have managed to make their way despite the fact that the popularity was not the same, more due to the fact that social networks were not present for humanity. Within these sagas is The endless storya franchise that tells us the adventures of Bastian, a boy who reads a book and is immediately transported to its narrative as if by magic.

At the time there were some films, of which only the first managed to stand out for the detailed special effects that could be achieved at the time. And now, in a surprising way, the return of the saga has been announced in the format of several films that will tell us the entire narrative of the books. This hand in hand Michael Ende Productions and See-Saw Films, who will bring these characters with a new look with the benefits that the technology of this era can offer us.

See-Saw has been behind films like “Lion” and “The Power of the Dog” and recent small screen hits like “Heartstopper” and “Slow Horses”. Iain Canning and Emile Sherman will produce for See-Saw alongside Roman Hocke and Ralph Gassmann for Michael Ende Productions. This is a plan that not only includes making a film with all the events compacted, but also as detailed as possible, even if it involves more than four productions.

Here are the producers' statements:

The story is both timely and timeless, and really has the opportunity to be told in a new way. And part of what's special about the book is that you can come back to it at different ages in your life and find different levels of meaning. So how wonderful that we have this opportunity to create a new perspective that will have new layers and meanings. We simply believe that every generation deserves its own trip to Fantástica.

Remember that the first tape from the eighties is available on sites like Amazon Prime Video. There are no release dates for the upcoming adaptations.

Via: Variety

Editor's note: It's a super entertaining Isekai story, so the new adaptation will be worth checking out. Plus, with modern effects it will surely look like we never imagined before.