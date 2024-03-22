Home page World

“The Neverending Story” is coming back to the cinema after an endless wait. But she wasn't the only one who deserved a remake.

A dream comes true because we 90s and 2000s kids finally have the opportunity to experience Lucky Dragon Fuchur in the cinema again. The famous “Neverending Story” by Michael Ende is to be remade after 40 years. Be involved in the production See Saw Films who have launched projects such as “The Kings Speech” and “Heartstopper”, among others. So our “never-ending story” is being left in good hands.

Luckily, because the classic is one of the German films that aren't that crappy. But that's not all, because I think some other stories also deserve to finally come back to the big screen:

1. “The Rainbow Fish”

Marcus Pfister's children's book tells the story of the most beautiful fish in the entire ocean. He becomes more and more lonely because of his vanity. He begins to give away his scales and thereby makes friends for life. There was an animated series about it in 2000, but I think the message has potential for cinema. If Nemo made it in there, then the pretty glitter fish can too.

2. “Racing Pig Rudi Rüssel”

The Gützkow family wins a little piglet in a tombola. Although there are always obstacles, they try to keep and raise little Rudi and discover unexpected talents in the little pig. Uwe Timm's novel was made into a film in 1995 with Peter Franke and Iris Berben. So it's about time for a remake I would say…

3. “The Secret of Platform 13”

The book about Platform 13 is by the British author Eva Ibbotson and was published in German translation in 1999. The fantasy story is about platform 13 of London's Kings Cross station, which leads to a magical world. The prince of this world is kidnapped and has to be rescued by four chosen ones.

I think it would be a good idea for the story to be made into a film. Urgent! And not just because the premise is reminiscent of “Harry Potter”.

4. “Urmel from the Ice”

A strange egg washes up on Titiwu Island. After a while, an Urmel, a kind of dinosaur from prehistoric times, hatches out of it and keeps the island community quite busy.

In 2006, the famous story by Max Kruse was adapted as an animated film. However, that was so long ago that it is time for a new edition. Maybe this time in real life?

5. “Karlsson from the Roof”

Astrid Lindgren's famous story about little Lillebor, who befriends Karlsson, who lives on the roof, was made into a feature film in 1974, in addition to a few cartoons. So if you think 40 years is long for a remake, what do you say to 50 years?

6. “Lippel’s Dream”

Lippel's parents go to a congress in Vienna and ask Ms. Jakob to step in as Lippel's carer. But she turns out to be a terrible babysitter. She and Lippel don't get along at all and, to make matters worse, she takes the boy's storybook away. So he has no choice but to dream up his own fairy tale. Something different than the 12,000th horse film.

7. “Inkheart”

Cornelia Funke's masterpiece, in which books read aloud are brought to life, was made into a film. The last part of the trilogy was published in 2009. Although I like the films, the story definitely has scope for a remake. Maybe even as a series?

8. “The Lord of Thieves”

Cornelia Funke is probably the top author in this list because this work is also by her. Boniface (Bo) and Prosper are orphaned brothers who flee to Venice so that they will not be separated from each other. They befriend a gang of street children who live in an old cinema and listen to their leader, the “Lord of Thieves”.

The story was filmed internationally in 2006, just like “Inkheart”. But there is definitely more to it!

9. “Mio, my Mio”

The other children's book frontrunner, Astrid Lindgren, tells the story of the Stockholm orphan Bosse in her novel. One day, a genie gives him the chance to travel to the distant kingdom where he also finds his father.

Fairytale-like and almost as beautiful as the never-ending story. Here too, it is slowly but surely time to bring a classic back to life. And polish it up a bit at the same time.

