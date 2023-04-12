Smoke and ash rise from the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, near Murillo, Tolima department, Colombia, on April 10, 2023. Colombian Air Force (AFP)

The activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano changes, but it does not disappear. He has indicated so this Tuesday the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), which has explained that, although the activity of the volcano related to rock fracturing has decreased, that associated with the movements of fluids within it has increased. In fact, this indicator is beginning to gain greater relevance. The entity also reiterates that the “thermal anomalies” in the Arenas crater, which are a sign that there is new magma in the Ruiz, persist.

According to the report, the emission of ash, which is directly related to the aforementioned movement of fluids, was constant on Monday and continued on Tuesday morning. In addition, he indicated that the maximum height of the column of gases or ash observed during this day was 2,300 meters, 500 meters above the 1,800 reported a day earlier. It also reports that the emission of sulfur dioxide had a “slight increase” compared to the previous days. The SGC emphasizes that the volcano’s activity “continues to be very unstable.”

For the moment, Ruiz’s orange level of activity – which means that there is likely to be an eruption in a matter of days or weeks -, activated on March 31 for the first time in 11 years, will remain that way for several weeks. Before an eventual return to the yellow level is declared, a “reasonable time” must pass in which trends and behavior of the volcano are observed that allow experts to infer a decrease in its activity that in turn reduces the risk.

The red alert is still within the probabilities

The chances of the activity level going from orange to red (the maximum) still exist, according to the SGC. If the change is announced, it will be because an eruption is imminent or because one is already underway. The entity explains that with the installed equipment they are able to confirm that there is an event of this type, even if the weather conditions prevent it from seeing it directly.

The Geological Service indicates that it is not possible to know what would be the magnitude of an eventual explosion in the Ruiz, but states that, if it is more powerful than those that have occurred in the last 10 years, there may be pyroclastic flows (solid material of very high ejected by a volcano), mud (which would affect the rivers that originate in the snow-capped mountain), lahars (a mixture of rock fragments and ash carried by the water) and ash fall. In the event that it occurs, the territories with the highest risk would be Tolima, Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío and Cundinamarca.

The director in charge of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), Luis Fernando Velasco, reported on Monday night that he will request that Ruiz’s activity be included in the emergency decree for the winter wave. As he explained, the objective with this is to facilitate agility in attention to the population in case it has to be provided. “We cannot be so irresponsible to say when it will erupt, but we cannot be so irresponsible in not preparing ourselves for the possibility,” Velasco said on April 7.

