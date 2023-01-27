Berlin (dpa)

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, said that Russian and Belarusian athletes can hope to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but only under a neutral flag.

Bach said during a press conference in the German town of Oberhof that the mission is to bring together athletes from all parts of the world, “especially when their countries are in conflict.”

He explained, “The principle that was set is not for the presence of Russian or Belarusian athletes, but for athletes from the two countries to be neutral, and in their individual capacity without any definitions of their nationalities. It could happen next year.” But he emphasized that the IOC was still at the beginning of very detailed consultations.

Bach pointed out that saying to exclude athletes on the basis of their passport does not meet the requirements of human rights. Bach said that if exceptions are made and athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports are excluded from the Olympics, then we will create a “dangerous precedent in world sport,” adding that other countries have been affected by wars.