At almost any adulthood, the doubt of If that mistakes that begin to produce With some frequency It must be alarmed or not, that is, to think that perhaps We must comment on medical consultation. Life expectancy grows in Spain, as in most western countries, and is when approaching the elderly the more importance We can give those little forgetfulness. Richard Subtak, professor of neurology and disseminator, Give some clues in his last book.

In recent years the scientific community has emphasized the importance of exercising memory as prevention of the important incidence figures of dementiaand more specifically from Alzheimer’s, registered both worldwide and international. Recent estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO) They talk about Ten million new annual caseswhich in Spain translates into almost a million affected people.

When you have to worry

Subtak, Professor of Clinical Neurology In the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the George Washington University (United States), it is one of the expert voices that has most pronounced on this issue. His last contribution is the book The complete guide to memory: the science of strengthening the mind, Where it brings clues about when what we colloquially calls misleading can be a symptom of a consideration pathology.

To do this, clarifying examples, such as the action of Go buy a shopping center. If we arrive, we enter a store and when we leave we forget where we have parked the car, Subok says that, in principle, there is no reason to worry. Another thing, it emphasizes, is that When leaving the mall, let’s remember how we have arrived Until there.

Both forgetfulness attend to two circumstances, according to the specialist: the first example would be A simple attention deficitwhile spatial disorientation is a circumstance that a specialist should value. And this is a symptom associated with the earliest phases of Alzheimer’s, being able to affect both temporary coordinates as spatial, Hence the alert.

How to exercise memory?

One of the key revelations of Subek is that these little forgetfulness that are identified with the advance of age They are not inevitable. The key is in Exercise memory to keep it active and fitjust like himself He has carried out every day until he reaches his current 83 years. So, has shared some of the most effective habits:

Read fiction books: Unlike non -fiction, they demand a greater memoristic work to retain the plot, the characters, the relationship between them, etc.

Mental group games.

Mental group games.

Nap.

Healthy diet: Ultraprocessed and additives decrease blood circulation in areas linked to memory.

