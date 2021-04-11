Neurologist Vera Pshenichnikova, head of the neurological department for patients with cerebrovascular accidents at Hospital No. 52, spoke about the first signs of Parkinson’s disease.

The specialist explained that the disease begins long before the manifestation of hand tremor, which is often mistaken for the first symptom of pathology. According to her, this disease is a gradually progressive process that often goes unnoticed. The first symptom of Parkinson’s disease is impaired sense of smell and decreased performance.

“Parkinson’s disease is a systemic disease of the brain. It begins with a violation of the sense of smell, sleep, decreased performance. These symptoms can last for several years. And then the patient feels a feeling of heaviness in the shoulders. They often go to neurologists and are treated with a diagnosis of osteochondrosis. In fact, these are all stages of Parkinson’s disease, at which it is better to start treatment, because it prolongs the quality of life of patients, “the doctor warned on the air of the radio station.Moscow speaking“.

She recommended doing home tests to test the sensitivity of smell on coffee or perfume.

The next stage in the development of the disease is the appearance of tremor in one hand, which then manifests itself in the second limb. These symptoms are accompanied by a gradual impairment of motor functions, as well as a decrease in cognitive functions. The last stage of the disease is the complete immobilization of the patient, said Pshenichnikova.

According to the expert, the cause of the development of the disease can be not only a genealogical predisposition, but also a poor environmental situation, unhealthy diet and concomitant diseases. A healthy lifestyle, including proper nutrition and physical activity, is the main way to prevent this disease, the doctor concluded.

Earlier, the president of the Russian Society of Somnologists, Doctor of Medical Sciences Roman Buzunov, warned that sleepwalking, which unexpectedly manifests itself in adulthood, may indicate the onset of the development of Alzheimer’s disease. According to Buzunov, sleepwalking is exacerbated by stressful situations in a person’s life. When symptoms appear, the expert recommends contacting specialists and undergoing an examination in order to avoid health problems.

In January, scientists from the Institute of Cytology and Genetics of the Russian Academy of Sciences proposed using a special wheat variety as a way to fight Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. According to them, wheat containing anthocyanins has a positive effect on the cognitive functions of the body, allowing you to stop pathogenetic processes.