Excessive consumption of certain foods can negatively affect brain activity. On June 21, Ekaterina Demyanovskaya, a candidate of medical sciences and a neurologist at the Hemotest Laboratory, warned about this in a conversation with “Gazeta.Ru”.

In particular, an excess of salt in the diet is harmful to the brain, it contributes to an increase in pressure and can lead to arterial hypertension or hypertension.

“With hypertension, not only the lumen of blood vessels decreases, but their number in the brain is gradually reduced. Due to the rarefaction of the vascular pattern, cerebral blood flow is depleted, so arterial hypertension is a serious risk factor for the development of dementia, ”the doctor noted.

To maintain health, Demyanovskaya recommended not to get involved in foods high in salt, which include homemade and industrial canned food, ketchups, marinades, soy sauce, dried fish and chips.

The neurologist also urged to observe moderation in the use of animal fats. On the one hand, they stimulate the production of important neurotransmitters that regulate mood, appetite, sleep, and memory. However, in large quantities, fatty foods can provoke atherosclerosis – a serious disease in which, due to fatty deposits on the walls of blood vessels, the blood supply to the brain is disrupted.

“Of course, completely switching to low-fat foods is undesirable. It is important to monitor nutrition and control the level of cholesterol in the blood, ”the specialist explained.

Another dangerous food for the brain is sushi. Rice itself, especially unpolished, can be a source of vitamin B1, but the thiaminase enzyme contained in raw fish reduces the beneficial properties of rice to nothing.

“Vitamin B1 or thiamine is involved in the transmission of nerve impulses, and its deficiency can lead to memory impairment, insomnia, muscle pain, anxiety disorders and depression,” the doctor emphasized and added that in order to avoid problems, fans of Japanese cuisine are advised to eat pork, nuts, dried fruits and milk.

Finally, Demyanovskaya said that severe food restrictions are detrimental to the brain. This body works non-stop and constantly needs energy, since it does not form its own reserves. For the brain, long breaks between meals, as well as a lack of vitamins and trace elements, are harmful.

On June 20, physician Kamila Isayeva warned that alcohol worsens mental health and provokes cognitive decline. She cited as an example a study by specialists, during which it turned out that drinkers develop Alzheimer’s disease on average almost five years earlier than those who lead a sober lifestyle.