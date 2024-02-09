Staying up late during the nights in Sanremo, glued in front of the TV until 3 in the morning, risks harming the health of the heart and brain for young and old. “Continuous sleep deprivation for 4-5 days negatively affects cognitive functions: the next day you become irritable and aggressive, you control your emotions less. Performance at school and in the office decreases and attention, concentration and memory. But beware of calling it 'jet lag' or time zone syndrome.” Thus to Adnkronos Salute Luigi Ferini-Strambi, head of the Sleep Medicine Center of the Irccs San Raffaele hospital in Milan and full professor of Neurology at the Faculty of Psychology of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University.

If people with hypertension are the ones who deprive themselves of good restful sleep to follow the singing competition, the guests on the Ariston stage, the after-festival programming, the report cards and the comments on social media, then “they have to pay much more attention – warns Ferini-Strambi – because they can experience sudden changes in blood pressure. With sleep loss, cortisol, the stress hormone, increases, which is inhibited during the deep sleep phase. Luckily “the Sanremo marathon” lasts 5 days – underlines the neurologist – It would be very different if it lasted longer, there would be serious public health problems, from a cognitive and cardiovascular point of view”. Among those at risk are also “diabetics, because sleep deprivation is not positive for diabetes control”.

And on a possible increase in the consumption of melatonin, Ferini-Strambi cuts it short: “Nonsense. If you lose precious hours of sleep, the use of melatonin – he assures – does not effectively solve the problem”.