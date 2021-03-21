A lateral position with slightly bent arms and legs is best for relaxation. At the same time, it is better to choose the right side for sleep so that the heart does not experience pressure from compression by the mediastinum and lungs. Evgeny Sokov, a neurologist, head of the pain treatment clinic at the Vinogradov Hospital, told Arguments and Facts about this.

He did not recommend sleeping on his stomach, since in this case the person has to turn his head to one side. This causes the airways, arteries, and veins in the neck to bend and twist.

He called the position on the back more favorable. “When a person is with straightened arms and legs, it is not entirely physiological. While sleeping on the back, the relaxed tongue can move to the back of the pharynx and seriously impede breathing, ”the neurologist warned.

According to him, the musculoskeletal system, vascular and nervous systems rest in a horizontal position. The doctor recalled that sleep should last at least seven to eight hours. The ideal time to sleep is from 10 pm to 6 am.

Earlier, orthopedic traumatologist Konstantin Ternovoy said that the correct mattress and its correct use will protect a person from chronic fatigue syndrome, which can lead to high blood pressure and depression.