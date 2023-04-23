Doctor-neurologist, candidate of medical sciences Marina Anikina said that with migraine, in contrast to the usual headache, there is intolerance to light, smell or sound. The specialist explained the difference in a conversation with Moscow 24 on Sunday, April 23rd.

Anikina noted that with a migraine, one half of the scalp most often hurts.

“The distribution of pain can be forward or backward from the temple, from the back of the head, from the level of the neck, that is, approximately those areas that are under the control of the trigeminal nerve,” she explained.

At the same time, pain can not only constantly occur in the same half of the head, but also change position. Migraine, as the doctor specified, is accompanied by other symptoms and autonomic disorders, such as intolerance to light, sound or smell.

“For example, you are walking through a shopping center, a person with a bright aroma of perfume overtakes you, after which your head starts to hurt,” the neurologist emphasized.

The specialist added that one of the main causes of migraine is a special organization of the nervous system, which is inherited. In women, for example, this disease is much more common, since hormones that affect reproduction are very strong migraine triggers.

It is almost impossible to cure this ailment, but attacks can be controlled, Anikina noted. The candidate of medical sciences emphasized that there is a popular, but very dangerous method of getting rid of migraines – dousing the head with a hot shower. At the heart of migraine is vasodilation, and with hot water, according to her, this happens even more and, as a result, this can be a greater risk of stroke.

It will be safer to consult a doctor who will prescribe a suitable treatment, the specialist advised.

