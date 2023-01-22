Regular physical activity, as well as socialization, constant learning and learning new things, can help prevent or reduce dementia. On Sunday, January 22, told the agency “Prime” cephalgologist of the MEDSI Clinical Diagnostic Center in Shchelkovo Tatyana Shcherbakova.

“A number of studies have shown that regular physical activity not only reduces the risk of developing dementia, but also slows its progression when the condition has already developed. Preventive factors also include maintaining a normal body weight and adequate sleep,” said Shcherbakova.

According to the specialist, in order to prevent the development of dementia in a person, it is important to timely examine and correct arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and cholesterol metabolism disorders.

Moreover, it is important to prevent the development of depression, as it also contributes to the onset of dementia.

Shcherbakova emphasized that dementia leads primarily to the degradation of memory and thinking, but constant training, socialization, positive connections and friendly communication can help offset the effects of this syndrome.

“In the modern world, it is difficult to avoid the impact of stress on a person. However, it is not the impact of the stress factor on a person that is more important, but his reaction to this factor. Therefore, an important skill for the prevention of dementia is the management of the response to stress, the development of stress tolerance,” she added.

Earlier, on January 21, neurologist Maxim Vorontsov said that one of the signs of the development of Alzheimer’s disease may be trembling handwriting. He noted that Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most common causes of dementia.

Due to the difficulty of identifying Alzheimer’s disease in the early stages, it can be difficult to diagnose. With the progression of the disease, according to Vorontsov, irreversible changes are already beginning in the human body, such as memory impairment and problems with everyday tasks.