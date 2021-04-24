Neurologist, neuropsychiatrist, candidate of medical sciences Olga Golubinskaya told Sputnik radio that yawning can be a symptom of dangerous diseases.

The specialist noted that yawning is a reflex process that allows the brain to activate. They usually yawn when they want to sleep or need rest. However, if they begin to do this constantly, this may indicate the presence of serious diseases.

According to the doctor, yawning can accompany heart failure. “With mental disorders associated with sleep disorders – neuroses, depression, constant yawning can also occur,” the doctor added.

Golubinskaya noted that if yawning appears against the background of some concomitant symptoms, then you should consult a doctor. “There are accompanying phenomena: asthenia, memory loss, impaired concentration, distraction, headache, decreased mood, pressure drops. Often, autonomic symptoms cause a person to yawn, ”she said.

It was previously reported that bloating was one of the signs of a dangerous disease – congestive heart failure. This progressive condition, characterized by the inability of the muscle to pump blood around the body, can ultimately be fatal. Other signs of heart failure include shortness of breath even at rest, feeling tired, swollen legs, and persistent coughing.