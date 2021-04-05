Toronto-based Canadian organization Over the Bridge has created a special program that is able to analyze the creativity of artists and create songs similar to their musical style. On Monday, April 5, the newspaper reported Rolling stone…

Artificial intelligence analyzed the tracks of the group Nirvana and “wrote” new songs by musician Kurt Cobain. According to the creators of the program, a lot of music had to be loaded into the database in order for the neural network to create something similar.

It is noted that the program especially carefully studies the character of guitar riffs, as well as the lyrics of the artists. Currently, the neural network cannot work on its own. Most often, it synthesizes riffs that are not like the sounds of guitar music.

In addition, according to experts, the analysis program requires a large amount of raw data in the form of songs in MIDI format. To create “something worthwhile” artificial intelligence takes about six months and a large number of people who will serve the program.

Over the Bridge expressed the hope that in the future the neural network will be able not only to recreate the music of famous performers, but also to recognize mental illness from it. The company helps artists and people in the music industry cope with mental disorders. In particular, we are talking about a mental disorder, as well as depression, which is perceived in the world of music as “something normal” and even romanticized, writes NSN…

According to the assurances of the company’s representatives, the tracks created by the neural network will not appear on sale.

In November last year, Russian developers created a service for recognizing fake face technologies in video using neural networks. It was noted that the development was created on the basis of a neural network, which allows you to quickly determine the features of deepfake technologies with an accuracy of more than 90%.