Nature Medicine: a neural network has been developed to detect genetic mutations in brain cancer

Scientists from the University of Michigan, in collaboration with researchers from New York University and the University of California at San Francisco, taught a neural network to predict mutations in brain cancer cells in less than 90 seconds. Conclusions of the work published in the journal Nature Medicine.

An artificial intelligence called DeepGlioma uses uploaded images to analyze tumor samples taken during surgery. The idea of ​​​​creating this project – to combine a neural network with histology – was born back in 2019. As a result, the technology allows you to quickly determine the presence of genetic mutations in pathological cells with an average accuracy of more than 90 percent.

The experiment involved data from about 150 patients with diffuse glioma, the most common and deadly primary brain tumor.

Before the advent of DeepGlioma, physicians did not have the ability to identify genetic risks in malignant neoplasms during surgery. Molecular studies of tumors are especially important for patients with brain cancer, because depending on their type of classification, it is possible to determine the optimal method of treatment and the consequences of surgery.

For example, for patients with astrocytoma, an average of five years can be gained with complete removal of the tumor compared with other subtypes of diffuse glioma. However, usually molecular diagnostics are not available in all medical centers, and where available, it can take weeks.