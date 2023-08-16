A portrait of a typical stowaway of Moscow transport was compiled with the help of a neural network by a metropolitan Deptrans.

Artificial intelligence has deduced that the most “forgetful” passengers in Moscow transport are 32-year-old men. The department noted that the older the person, the less offense he commits.

Users of urban transport were reminded that the fine for ticketless travel is two thousand rubles, and for using someone else’s social card – four thousand rubles.

