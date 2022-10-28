The refusal of Ruby Y auronplay of not wanting to attend the second edition of the esland awards that will take place in Mexico City caused the community to turn upside down, especially on social networks.

In a broadcast, Auron makes the clarification that the phrase “just thinking about going gave me COVID” was misunderstood because he was only talking about the first event. The same Rubius admits that it was not the ways of expressing himself and, well, everything got out of control.

It is worth emphasizing that Auron and Rubius have a barbaric number of followers throughout Latin AmericaIt could even be said that the largest number of fans they have are from this side of the Atlantic, and therefore the annoyance.

Now, it is a fact that streamers cannot be forced to take a flight of more than 12 hours for an event or activities that may make them tired, worried or whatever. So the only thing that can happen is to grab the social networks and complain, justified or not.

And as the saying goes, the laughs were not lacking:

As we mentioned, the comments were taken out of context and, well, they generated all kinds of posts on social networks that really perhaps had no reason to be.

On the other hand, the Twitter community becomes a kind of judge and generalizes.

Everyone also has their favorites, taking the statements of a few out of context.

Juan Guarnizo is absolutely right about the issue of Rubius and Auronplay

Let’s not lose sight of the following clip of Juan Guarnizo , who takes a position where he understands that perhaps Mexico for Spanish streamers, however, it is not the same to appreciate these personalities live than through a 4K broadcast through Twitch.

Juan’s words say in a better way why the annoyance of Rubius and Auron’s comments. Many are excited to see them and that they said that they would not come with the wrong words, obviously it disappoints and annoys people.pic.twitter.com/3qt7FRQ2NT — Berlin. (@mxssygirl_) October 27, 2022

Many fans are excited to have their idols around, especially when it comes to someone the size of Rubius and Auronplay, the point is that they just need to want to come.

Would you like them to come to Mexico for the ESLAND awards?