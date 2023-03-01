Some key protagonists who have stolen the hearts of thousands of people thanks to social networks are the teachers, for teaching their approaches and recording their way of teaching in the classroom, this time the reaction of a teacher After asking his students to recommend song for half an extra point, the internet managed to explode.

Although the video of a teacher asking her students to bring accordions recently went viral, this recording is from a totally different angle, as a teacher, He rated the songs that his students recommended to him.

Teachers plan strategies every day to ensure that students have the initiative to learn, that they get involved in the topics, provide them with enough information so that they understand and can solve any problem.

For this reason, faced with a new strategy, an education teacher, in the last part of the exam, where some teachers tend to ask leading questions, decided to ask his students to recommend him musical theme next to the name of the performer, for 1 extra point.

Through the TikTok social network, the account of Professor Eduardo Vázquez, ‘@eduardoxvazquez’, shared a video titled, “I applied this strategy and all the children finished their work”.

During the audiovisual material, the teacher explained, “qualifying the songs that the children recommended to me in their work”, while showing the responses of the dynamics.

In the clip, given the teacher’s ingenious, creative and fun idea, the students recommended from ‘Save me‘ from Rebel, ‘without me by Eminem, ‘Hasta la raíz’ by Natalia Lafourcade’, among others.

“Good tastes”, “the one with Mary On a Cross He said it was the live Tampa, that boy already won”, “the one who put a Ghost knows it”, Internet users pointed out.