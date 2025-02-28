They have passed 15 years since Shrek will star in the fourth installment of the most muddy saga of DreamWorks. At that time, many spectators already complained of the unnecessary that was to recover the character and his gang of friends -among which we found iconic figures such as ass, Fiona or cat with boots -, after a trilogy that had been round.

Despite the controversy, Shrek 4 It was a resounding success with 752 million dollars of collection, giving wings to a new installment that has been made. After years of development and many rumors around the film, the animation studio premiered these days the First trailer of the fifth moviethat The anger of numerous X users arousedthe social network that we will always know as Twitter, by the Redesign of the characters.

A majority of anger that faced those who defended that there are changes with respect to the previous deliveries, justifying it in the age of the characters. And is that in Shrek 5 The children of the green ogre have grown upseeing among them an interpreted by the actress Zendaya, In its original version.

The reaction of the networks to the ‘Shrek 5’ redesign

“Rhinoplasty, lip filling, cheekbone implants, jaw, chin reduction, facial lifting, blepharoplasty, oral fat elimination, botox, eye lifting, cheekbone filling,” said an X user, mentioning A well -known meme that proliferates on the Internet when we are faced with a physical transformation of this caliber.

“They act as if the new design were the worst that ever existed, when they did three years ago and liked.”

“I didn’t even think Shrek 5 I had a more updated animation compared to the original hahaha. ”

“I live for Shrek 5but you better fix that animation. ”

“This is really just Shrek 5friend”.

“The animation of Shrek 5 It is garbage compared to Shrek 2which came out more than 20 years ago! “

“The animation of Shrek 5 It looks like a complete disaster. “

“I just saw the new animation of Shrek 5simply cancel everything at this point. “

“Everyone is so concentrated in the redesign of Shrek and donkey to Shrek 5… are we simply ignoring the magical mirror? “

“I don’t care that they have suffered a small redesign, years have passed since the last Shrek And animation has improved since then. In addition, they will fit the style of The cat with boots“

Keep in mind that 25 years have passed since the original Shrek movie conquered the public, so it is normal for them to exist now digital animation techniques that did not exist before and that now facilitate work, as will also happen with other animation sagas such as Toy Story. That said, it is clear that Nostalgia is a key factor And many want to see as they were to the characters. Will Dreamworks take note? We will still have to wait a while, since Shrek 5 It will not reach theaters of Spain until the December 23, 2026.

