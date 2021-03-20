The preview of Ciezana Easter 2021 begins with the expected and popular act of the proclamation, which in this particular edition is proposed as a tribute to the people and the texts that were pronounced in the last 20 years to summon and announce the Ciezana Big Week .

Thus, this Sunday will be broadcast on the social networks of the Board of Brotherhoods and the City Council a video that has been baptized as ‘Proclamation of the Millennium’, or what is the same, «a conscientious and elaborate compilation of the fragments of the proclamations officiated in Cieza from the year 2000 to 2019, because in 2020, the pandemic prevented its proclamation, “according to official sources. The ‘millennial’ will be supported by images of each of those proclamations obtained from the audiovisual archive of Holy Week. For this, an arduous work of poetic engineering was developed to make the final text.

The unpublished and historical millennium proclamation is composed of phrases from the texts of Ramón García Gómez (2000), Pascual Lucas García (2001), Bartolomé Marcos Carrillo (2002), Ana María Ruiz Lucas (2003), Francisco Susarte Molina ( 2004), Enrique Centeno González (2005), María Ginesa Martínez Villa (2006), Pascual Santos Villalba (2007), Fulgencia Carrillo Ortega (2008), José Morote Dato (2009), José Emilio Rubio Román (2010), Fernando Molina García (2011), José Antonio Vergara Parras (2012), Antonio Ballesteros Baltrich (2013), Ramón Luis Valcárcel Siso (2014), Emiliano Fernández Villalba (2015), María Ángeles Martínez Toledo (2016), Pascual Muños Campos (2017), Tomás Antonio Rubio Carrillo (2018) and Antonio Morales Balsalobre (2019)