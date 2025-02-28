Peppa Pig’s family expands. Mom Pig is pregnant and will soon be one or one more at homeas reported by the company that owns the popular children’s series, Hasbro, and the character itself in the program Good Morning Britain.

The news has caused great stir throughout the world. So much so that social networks and the media have reacted and there is already talk of the future little brother or little sister that the most popular television pig will have.

Precisely, Good Morning Britain He opened his morning informative with this information. The presenter Richard Arnold connected live with Peppatown to speak exclusively with Mom Pig and revealed his pregnancy. “Will be born in summer and we are all very excited“The character acknowledged.

In networks, there have been hundreds of users who have reacted. The Memes and comments They have flooded the platforms and in some such as X (old Twitter) the name of Peppa Pig has sneaked into the list of trends. Next, some of the reactions: