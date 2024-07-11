The network that looted Petróleos de Venezuela, SA (PDVSA) paid 350,000 dollars (about 325,900 euros) in 2012 to Fidel Ramírez Carreño, brother of the former Minister of Energy and Petroleum of former President Hugo Chávez, Rafael Ramírez, according to documents to which EL PAÍS has had access.

Businessman Luis Mariano Rodríguez Cabello, alleged front man for this network investigated in Andorra for stealing 2 billion dollars from the oil company during Chávez’s mandate (1999-2013), was in charge of disbursing the money to Rafael Ramírez’s relative.

A strongman of the Bolivarian revolution, Rafael Ramírez played a key role as a Chavista leader in the administration of Venezuela’s booming oil reserves. He headed the strategic Ministry of Energy (2002-2014), chaired the state oil company (2002-2014) and was Venezuela’s ambassador to the UN. His career came to a halt in 2017, when, after harshly attacking the current Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, he broke with his government.

Why did the plot that plundered PDVSA allegedly bribe the brother of a Chavista bigwig? The answer must be sought in the modus operandi of the organization. A structure that charged commissions of up to 10% to companies, especially Chinese, in exchange for opening the door to the state oil company’s contracts. And, in parallel, it allegedly paid PDVSA executives to manipulate the multimillion-dollar contracts, according to Andorran investigators.

Fidel Ramírez, a doctor specializing in gastroenterology, joined the top management of the state oil company in 2012, when his brother, the then all-powerful Minister of Oil, appointed him Director General of Health and Assistance Services at the public corporation.

The analysis of the transfer to the relative of the former Chavista leader reveals that the front man for the plot arranged the payment to Fidel Ramírez through the Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA), where the network hid its loot. Rafael Ramírez’s relative, for his part, collected the $350,000 from the corrupt scheme in an account at the Credicorp Bank of Panama, according to the documents.

To justify the transfer, the corrupt group’s front man told the bank that his Panamanian firm High Advisory and Consulting had a debt of $350,000 to the relative of Chávez’s former minister.

Rodríguez Cabello provided a document acknowledging the debt dated January 24, 2012, and signed by both parties, according to this newspaper.

Along with the provision of non-existent consulting services, simulated loans were another of the tricks that the group that plundered PDVSA used to disguise the payment of commissions. Bribery was the consideration for the awarding of million-dollar contracts by the oil company. This is confirmed by reports from the Financial Intelligence Unit of Andorra (Uifand), the agency for preventing money laundering in the Pyrenean country. A judge from this small state of 77,000 inhabitants, protected until 2017 by banking secrecy, has been investigating the theft by the oil company since 2012.

The connection of Rafael Ramírez’s brother with shady financial dealings is not new. Fidel Ramírez was listed in an opaque company created in 2014 in Lebanon, according to what was revealed Armando.info. This is a revelation that was part of the international investigation Paradise Papersa 2017 leak of 13.4 million files that revealed celebrities’ links to offshore accounts. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) coordinated the project.

Fidel Ramírez was arrested in 2018 in Venezuela for his connections to shady tax havens, the country’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, confirmed to the Associated Press.

This newspaper has not been able to locate Fidel Ramírez to obtain his version of events.

Led by former Venezuelan Deputy Energy Ministers Nervis Villalobos and Javier Alvarado, the group that looted PDVSA operated between 2007 and 2012. Some thirty people were part of this corrupt machinery that was prosecuted in Andorra in 2018 for the crimes of money laundering in a banking establishment and belonging to a criminal group.

The list of members of the organization includes Diego Salazar, cousin of Rafael Ramírez; oil company executive Francisco Jiménez Villarroel; former company lawyer Luis Carlos de León Pérez; and insurance magnate Omar Farías.

Rodríguez Cabello, the man responsible for the transfer of $350,000 to Fidel Ramírez, was allegedly one of the ringleaders of the colossal looting. Considered the front man for the group, he moved $1.1446 billion in the BPA between 2007 and 2015 through an opaque network of 11 accounts. And he used his financial scheme to navigate in luxury. His spending included invoices worth $604,034 for the Four Seasons George V hotel in Paris between 2009 and 2010; payments of $307,889 at the French wine store Lavinia or $553,923 at the Ritz hotel.

The organisation used a scheme of companies in tax havens such as Switzerland or Belize to then send its flow of funds from commissions to Andorra.

The legal case against the oil company, which began in this Pyrenean country in 2012, precedes the investigations by the Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office in this country estimated the looting of the state-owned company at 4.2 billion euros. The investigations in the Latin American country led to the arrest of Diego Salazar in December 2017.

Andorra also indicted a dozen former directors and employees of BPA, a bank that was intervened in March 2015 for alleged money laundering. Andorran investigators say it opened dozens of accounts for the Chavista network.

The Andorran bank did not take into account the status of these clients as Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), personalities who, due to their links with the Administration, must undergo special control to prevent money laundering.

