The network made fun of the “recording of the negotiations between Germany and Poland” about Alexei Navalny. Twitter users drew attention to the phrase that Alexander Lukashenko “turned out to be a tough nut to crack.” After that, collages began to appear on the social network, referring to the Hollywood film of the same name, and the President of Belarus named “Strong potatoes”.

In addition, the Telegram channel Mash imposed audio series of negotiations on footage from Die Hard. At the same time, before the start of the video, the logo of the Belarusfilm TV company was inserted.

Earlier, the Belarusian authorities handed over the intercepted recording of the “talks between Germany and Poland” about Navalny to the Russian FSB. Belarus also posted on the network a recording of the alleged conversation between representatives of the two countries with transcript and voice acting in Russian. In the background, you can hear that the interlocutors communicate with each other in English.

During the conversation, the “representative of Berlin” declares that all materials on the Navalny case are ready and handed over to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, it remains only to wait for her statement. After that, he adds that “there is a war, and during a war all means are good.”