Netizens ridiculed the “help” provided by the Americans in the form of inflatable boats for the Ukrainian Navy.

On February 10, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Facebook announced the provision of technical assistance from the United States in the form of 10 speed boats, more than 70 inflatable boats and other related equipment.

Since 2014, the United States has been transferring diving equipment, thermal imagers, communications equipment, and radio systems to the Ukrainian Navy.

“The United States is a reliable partner and friend of our state, which contributes to peace, security and stability in the region. These relations have been tested by years of help and mutual support, ”the message says.

However, Internet users did not appreciate the post of the Ukrainian department.

“I apologize a thousand times, but paddles for rubber boats are also extremely important for national security. Is it possible to somehow convey them to us so as not to row with our hands? Thank you very much! ” – wrote the deputy of the Rada Alexander Dubinsky.

“Poroshenko had a mosquito fleet. And this is a flea, it turns out? ” – asked the question of political scientist Sergei Belashko.

Commentators called the boats from the United States “inflatable mattresses” and “a parade of rubber boats”, outraged that earlier Ukraine was a country that built aircraft carriers, cruisers and icebreakers, and now has to accept help from “Uncle Sam”.

Meanwhile, in the next post of the Ukrainian ministry, it was noted that the country’s military fleet “is reviving and gaining strength on the way to gaining compatibility with NATO.”

Earlier, in January, the candidate for the post of US Secretary of Defense, General Lloyd Austin, said that he supports the provision of weapons to Ukraine, which the country needs to “preserve territorial integrity” and self-defense.

He clarified that the supply of weapons should not occur in large volumes than it was previously. In his opinion, at the moment there is a “good balance” of assistance that meets the needs of Ukraine.

In June 2020, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States announced that Kiev would receive military equipment from Washington: walkie-talkies, ammunition, Javelin anti-tank missiles worth more than $ 60 million to counter the “Russian aggression”.