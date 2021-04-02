The new compact crossover Volkswagen Taos will be offered on the Russian market in four trim levels: Respect, Status, Exclusive and Joy special versions. This was reported on the forum of fans of the VW-clubs.ru brand.

So, in the basic version, the car will receive LED headlights, 16-inch wheels, air conditioning, an audio system with four speakers. The Status modification will additionally be equipped with front and rear parking sensors, a rain sensor and dual-zone climate control.

The Exclusive version externally will be distinguished by adaptive LED headlights of the projection type, chrome elements on the bumpers and silver roof rails. The interior of the car will be finished in fabric and velor.

The special version of the Joy will include a rear-view camera, atmospheric interior lighting, tinted rear windows and 17-inch wheels.

The novelty got its name in honor of the small town of Taos in the state of New Mexico, which is famous for its ancient Indian settlement. The length of the crossover is 4417 mm, width – 1841 mm, height – 1602 mm, and the wheelbase reaches 2680 mm.

In Russia, the new Volkswagen Taos will be offered with two engines – atmospheric 110 hp. in combination with a five-speed manual transmission or six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, as well as a turbocharged 150-horsepower engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive or seven-speed “automatic” and four-wheel drive.