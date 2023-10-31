In 2021, Zhirinovsky said that Urgant would become an “enemy of the people”

In 2021, the former leader of the LDPR faction Vladimir Zhirinovsky warned the famous Russian TV presenter Ivan Urgant that he would become an “enemy of the people.” I drew attention to his “prophecy” in my Telegram-channel actress Yana Poplavskaya.

The actress published an excerpt from release show “Evening Urgant” dated May 14, 2021, where the politician recommended Urgant to divorce his wife and send his children to a boarding school. “You need to divorce your wife, because you will be listed as an enemy of the people, save her. Let’s send the children to a seven-day boarding school,” Zhirinovsky said.

“We probably didn’t see or understand a lot with you. It’s a pity that when a person is no longer there, many realize the scale of a person,” Poplavskaya signed her post online, saying that what the politician said can be considered a prophecy. At the same time, this fragment of the broadcast was remembered on the network earlier: for example, the LDPR party published a fragment with a “prophecy” on its YouTube channel in May 2023.

In January 2023, State Duma deputy Nikolai Novichkov offered recognize Urgant as a foreign agent. The TV presenter himself said that he does not understand why they want to assign him this status.

The show “Evening Urgant” stopped airing after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, like other entertainment programs of Channel One. Later, many of them re-entered the channel’s network, but Urgant’s show did not return to the air.

In March 2022, it was reported that Urgant had left Russia. The presenter himself said that he went on vacation with his family. At the end of the month, Urgant returned to Russia.