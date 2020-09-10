Arithmetic instructor Dmitry Davidyuk printed in TikTok a life hack that helps to simply add fractions with completely different denominators, referred to as the “butterfly technique”. Within the feedback to his video, which scored 4.5 million views in a number of days, some netizens acknowledged this technique as ingenious.

The essence of the “butterfly technique” is that when including fractions, it’s worthwhile to multiply the numerator of the primary fraction by the denominator of the second, after which the numerator of the second by the denominator of the primary. The sum of the 2 ensuing numbers would be the numerator of the fraction within the reply, and its denominator would be the results of multiplying the denominators of the fractions being added.

Within the feedback, many thanked the mathematician for the straightforward manner he recommended. “If the academics defined so effectively in class, then I might love algebra,” one of many customers wrote. Some famous that due to the “butterfly technique” they lastly understood a subject that was not given to them in school, and acknowledged him as a genius.

Earlier, a instructor from London printed a video on TikTok concerning the technique of multiplying two-digit numbers, widespread in Japan. Within the feedback, many thanked her for her assist, however some customers thought-about her work in useless in an period when everybody has a calculator of their cellphone.