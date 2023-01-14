Recognized as a foreign agent, Smolyaninov has been on the lists of the Peacemaker website since 2017

Russian theater and film actor Artur Smolyaninov (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) has been on the lists of the Ukrainian website “Peacemaker” since 2017. This was recalled in Telegram– channel “360”.

According to him, the name of the artist was entered into the database due to his participation in the filming of the series “Crimea”.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Ministry of Justice included Smolyaninov in the register of foreign agents. Prior to this, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to initiate a criminal case against the actor.

On January 8, it was reported that Smolyaninov, who fled to Ukraine, declared his readiness to fight against Russia. “If I went (…), it would be on the side of Ukraine,” the actor said. According to him, in this way he would “protect” some of his “brothers” from others.

Smolyaninov’s mother subsequently denied the actor’s desire to fight against Russia.