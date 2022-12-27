Home page World

Of: Bjarne Kommnick

“Siblingsordating” leaves the net guessing: is it about siblings or a couple? The Instagram page has become an internet hit.

California – Everyone knows the phenomenon: A partner is mistaken for a brother or sister of the person. The decisive factor for this is often an unmistakable resemblance between the two lovers. But also the other way around, it happens again and again that siblings are mistaken for lovers. It is precisely this phenomenon that has made “Siblingordating” a recipe for success on Instagram.

“Siblings or lovers?”: Over 1.3 million people are guessing on Instagram

The Instagram page is now followed by more than 1.3 million people. Basically, the operators always post the same thing: A picture of two people who are supposed to look very similar. Sometimes more and sometimes less. Then the site asks the key question: “Sibling or dating?” Under each picture, the community can then guess which of the two options the pictured person could be.

The followers of Siblingsordating on Instagram are also puzzled by this photo: “Siblings or lovers?” © siblingsordating

Only a few days later, “Siblingsordating” dissolves the photo. By then, the posts have usually been commented on and liked thousands of times. After all, the followers should only guess based on their appearance whether they are siblings or a loving couple. So it doesn’t seem surprising that opinions often differ widely. Nevertheless, the community seems to be quite peaceful with each other in most cases.

“Must be a fake”: “Siblingsordating” makes his followers despair

Many of the posts would come directly from the followers who submit their own images. And many photos overwhelm the fans of the site. Again and again there is disbelief after solving the puzzles. This is also reflected in the comments. Under a photo in which the two people turned out to be lovers, a user writes: “It must be a fake, even the teeth look exactly the same.”

Another writes: “I was 100 percent sure that the two are siblings”. Under another post, a user writes: “This site completely overwhelms me, I think I know it every time”. A user comments on a photo of a very similar-looking couple: “I already know what the children will look like at some point”. In the meantime, “Siblingsordating” has posted more than 500 such pictures. After a long break, the site is now actively sharing posts that say: “Siblings or lovers?”.