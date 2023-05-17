The promotion of sustainable mobility and the fight against climate change is the objective of the Bloomberg Initiative for Cycling Infrastructure (BICI) to which the City of Lorca chooses with an ambitious project valued at one million dollars. It is promoted by the Bloomberg Philanthropies Foundation, created by the former mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg, and consists of creating a cycling infrastructure that connects the bike lanes that already exist in the orchard so that they can be circulated comfortably, create new ones, renaturalise those areas and start up more bicycle lanes in the center of the city.

This is not the only initiative that opts for international subsidies, since the fundraising office created by the City Council awaits the resolution in June of another project for the creation of a 3.2-kilometre green corridor on the Rambla de Tiata, budgeted for at 3.5 million euros. In this case, it would be financed with European ‘Next Generation’ funds.

The project contemplates converting the dry bed of the Rambla de Tiata, an artificial irrigation canal for the orchard that has been in disuse for decades, into an orchard with more than a thousand trees and gardens for the recreation of the Lorca residents, as well as itineraries for pedestrians and bike lane. There is already financing with European funds for other actions such as the creation of a bike lane in the Rafael Méndez boulevard, where several schools are concentrated, with a budget of 278,000 euros and new bike lanes segregated from road and pedestrian traffic on Adolfo avenues Suárez, Armed Forces and Europe and in the New Bridge, endowed with 140,000 euros.

Meanwhile, work is about to begin to create an exclusive lane for bicycles and pedestrians that will connect the Chavo bridge with the Puente Alto road, in the La Pulgara council. The City Council will invest 75,000 euros to meet the demands of the residents. It is the first phase of a project that will continue until Marchena.

The renaturation of the municipality also sneaks into the electoral programs and the PP proposes the Alameda de Río project to create a 40-kilometer natural artery with gardens, trees, green areas, parks and recreational spaces. It includes establishing seven new sections of bike lanes and greenways between Campillo and San Fernando, San Diego and the Águilas highway, Santa Clara avenue and La Peñica and Apolonia and La Hoya, among others.

The PSOE proposed yesterday the creation of the largest peri-urban park in the municipality on municipal land of 78,000 square meters between the Integral Security Center and Sutullena Avenue. The project includes children’s games, gerontogymnastics and calisthenics apparatus, as well as recreation areas.