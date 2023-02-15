The most recent report by Transparency International cataloged Venezuela as the most corrupt country in the Americas with a score of 14 out of 100, followed by Haiti with 17 points and Nicaragua with 19. Since 2021, Venezuela has maintained the same rating according to the measurement, although it should be noted that, in general, the region did not present major advances.

Echoing this study, EL TIEMPO spoke with Transparencia Venezuela to obtain more details about why the fight against corruption continues to be a pending task in the neighboring country, which according to the organization, is not only immersed in the so-called “simple corruption” but it is the “grand corruption” that really covers the nation.

After years of monitoring and investigations, Venezuela today adds 141 cases of corruption that are being investigated in 25 countries. Most of them linked to the great embezzlement suffered by the country’s main company: Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Transparency Venezuela -which is preparing its latest report with updates on the cases- explained to this newspaper that among the countries in which they are investigating the most corruption schemes are: the United States with 57 cases investigated (some have already been sentenced), followed by Argentina with 16 processes, Spain with 11, Colombia with 8 and one in Haiti, the latter discovered after the 2010 earthquake, since the PetroCaribe funds that were to be used for the catastrophe never appeared and hence the name “grand corruption”.

“Grand corruption is an expression used to describe that which penetrates the highest levels of government, generating serious abuses of power and distorting central government functions,” explains the 2018 report by Transparencia Venezuela (TV), which also adds that A characteristic of this concept is that its practice is detrimental to the economy but also to fundamental rights and freedoms, generating violations of human rights.

In addition to the countries mentioned above, There are also cases that are being investigated in Andorra, Luxembourg, Portugal or Ecuador. In total, Venezuela has lost 64,000 million dollars in at least 15 years due to corruption schemes.

To put it in perspective, the nation’s budget for 2023 is 170,703 million bolivars, which at today’s official exchange rate represents 7,112 million dollars. On the other hand, Venezuela’s international reserves total some 10,338 million dollars.

“The particular thing about these cases is that most of them are the product of embezzlement from PDVSA. Everything is classified as grand corruption because it has 4 characteristics: it includes third countries, it affects the population, large amounts of money are involved, and the impact on the population, one of Transparencia Venezuela’s researchers tells EL TIEMPO.

We have nowhere to turn because all public bodies are captured by the network of corruption

For her part, Mercedes de Freitas, executive director of the organization, insists that “The great corruption of Venezuela has reached such a level that it has left Venezuelans defenseless. We have nowhere to turn because all public bodies are captured by the corruption network that also has alliances with organized crime.”

Total, 14,865 people are directly or indirectly involved in the investigations, according to the Transparency Venezuela (TV) database. This includes: company registrars, bankers, bank advisers, accounting firms, auditors, real estate brokerage representatives, art advisers and dealers, ministers, civil servants and others.

The art sector, the purchase of real estate, watches and animals such as horses, are some of the eccentricities acquired with the money from corruption, maintains TV, which insists that many of the processes have been difficult to follow because not all countries They have public information.

So far, in the US alone, 306 assets have been identified as the product of Venezuelan corruption.

This was the so-called Money Flight operation

According to TV, there are three figures that head the list of assets identified in the US for corruption crimes, or at least the most notorious.

The case of Alejandro Andrade, former bodyguard and ex-treasurer of Chávez, stands out; the group of 15 involved in the embezzlement of PDVSA known as Operation Money Flight, and the magnate Raúl Gorrín, owner of the Globovisión channel.

On its website, the organization highlights that among the three cases, there are 157 identified properties that represent 51 percent of the luxury real estate and merchandise against which US courts have issued confiscation orders, valued at 277,029 million dollars. approximately dollars, a figure that would be equivalent to 19 percent of the 1.5 billion dollars that could be recovered in the final seizure of assets during corruption trials in the United States, according to calculations by the Initiative for the Recovery of Assets in Venezuela (Inrav), who leads a group of Venezuelan-Americans in the US.

The operation was an embezzlement in Pdvsa of 1,200 million dollars. In this case, the accusation was made by the Florida Prosecutor’s Office. In the plot, 22 former PDVSA officials were accused, in addition to bankers, briefcase businessmen and others, who signed financing contracts paying bribes since 2014. The official exchange rate was 6.30 and the parallel 173.24.

The German Matthias Krull and the Colombian Gustavo Adolfo Hernández Frieri are involved in the plot, both accused of money laundering. Arrest warrants were issued for Venezuelans Francisco Convit Guruceaga, José Vicente Amparan Cróquer, Carmelo Urdaneta and Abraham Eduardo Ortega. The Portuguese Hugo Andre Ramalho Gois and the Uruguayan Marcelo Federico Gutiérrez Acosta.

In 2022, Carmelo Urdaneta, former legal adviser to the Venezuelan Ministry of Oil and Mining, was convicted and the Argentine Luis Fernando Vuteff was arrested on June 21, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Cases in Colombia

Complaints of corruption from Venezuela have reached Colombia. In 2018, President Juan Manuel Santos denounced that 400 tons of food in poor condition were found in the port of Cartagena, and that it would be distributed through the Local Supply and Production Committees (Clap) in the neighboring country.

“This is the tip of the iceberg of a despicable business involving front companies in Colombia, Mexico and many other countries,” the president said at the time.

There are also investigations against Álex Saab and drug trafficking to Colombia, but the status of the cases is unknown “or at least we have not been able to obtain information,” TV representatives told EL TIEMPO.

Investigations in Venezuela

On TV they explain that simple corruption is what is being investigated in Venezuela. While it is true that they are all important, the big cases are not taken into account and if they are, it is only when a minister stops militarily with Chavismo, such as the case of Rafael Ramírez, who is accused by the Public Ministry (MP) headed by prosecutor Tarek William Saab, of committing acts of corruption in PDVSA.

Ramírez has declared himself a dissident of the government of Nicolás Maduro and is in Italy. He claims that the accusations against him are false.

The MP investigates 271 cases of simple corruption, which include small-scale bribery of officials, theft of medical equipment or strategic material such as gasoline or telecommunications, none related to large sums of money.

“With all the laundering and embezzlement, they stopped building hospitals. In the case of Odebrecht, the Guarenas Metro was not finished. In the electricity sector, the established projects were not built ”, they say from TV.

those involved

The officials with the most accusations, according to the counts of Transparency Venezuela, are: the former Minister of Energy of Hugo Chávez, Nervis Villalobos, involved in 14 plots in 6 countries, including Spain, the US, Portugal, Andorra, Venezuela and Switzerland .

Javier Alvarado Ochoa, Vice Minister of Energy, involved in nine plots in at least four countries including Colombia with the purchase of properties.

They are followed by Álex Saab imprisoned in the United States, Chávez’s ex-treasurer and nurse, Claudia Díaz, sentenced in the United States for money laundering. Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal imprisoned in Spain and wanted in the US for drug trafficking.

All the data provided by Transparencia Venezuela will be expanded in the coming days in a report to be presented by the organization.

