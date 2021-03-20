US President Joe Biden could stumble three times and almost fall on the plane’s ladder due to the intrigues of his predecessor, Donald Trump. This version was put forward on social networks.

Discussing the video with Biden, Twitter users began posting videos showing that the head of state was stumbling, allegedly over a ball thrown by Trump. Other users jokingly suggested that the previous president of the United States might have greased the ladder steps or thrown a banana peel at Biden’s feet.

A day earlier, the White House reported that the President of the United States was feeling well after the incident on the plane’s ladder. They said that the leader stumbled due to unfavorable weather conditions.

In addition, White House Press Officer Keith Bedingfield said on Twitter that Biden did not need the help of the medical staff accompanying him on the trip, as he “just stumbled on the stairs.” She also emphasized the well-being of the American leader.

US President Joseph Biden stumbled several times and even fell, climbing the ladder of “board number 1”. Then the American leader stood up and saluted the mourners. The incident took place on Friday, March 19, before Biden flew to Atlanta.