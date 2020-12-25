Netizens have hounded British Instagram blogger and model Madalyn Davis, who crashed to her death after falling off a cliff in Australia. The negative comments from the internet trolls upset her mother, according to The Daily Dot.

Davis, 21, died in January. After the party, she tried to take a selfie on a rock but lost her balance and fell. Traces of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), ketamine, cocaine and alcohol were found in her blood.

The circumstances of the death of the young model became known only a year after the incident – details of the death of Davis were published by the major British media. After reading the news, many users began to mock the deceased girl. In particular, she was accused of drug addiction and selfishness.

Blogger mother Rebecca Smith tries to stop the trolls. She begs them on Instagram to stop posting negative comments. “My daughter was not obsessed with herself, she was a wonderful beautiful person who made a mistake. How can you write that? She has a younger sister and brother who are reading this, ”said Smith.

Earlier, the 38-year-old Australian woman died while trying to find the perfect pose for a picture on the observation deck. She slipped off the protective barrier and crashed in front of her family.