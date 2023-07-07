Paparazzi captured 57-year-old model Cindy Crawford in a beauty salon

American supermodel and actress Cindy Crawford got into the lens of the paparazzi and delighted fans online. Relevant pictures and comments are given by the publication Daily Mail.

The 57-year-old fashion model was captured while visiting a beauty salon in Santa Monica. So, she appeared in an assurance in a light white blouse, light green flared jeans and open sandals. In addition, her image was complemented by a leather bag to match the shoes, sunglasses and an abundance of jewelry. It can be seen that there is no makeup on the face of a celebrity, and the frames themselves are not retouched.

Portal readers admired the appearance of Crawford, which they began to write about in the comments under the material. “She’s just an older woman who also sometimes needs to touch up her hair”, “She looks like a normal woman for her age – without makeup artists and filters”, “How cool that she didn’t go to surgeons, unlike her peers who look like for this it is very strange”, “Very beautiful aging,” they said.

In February, Cindy Crawford starred in a skimpy outfit for the new issue of Arabic Vogue. In the published photo, the fashion model poses in a tight-fitting black jumpsuit, decorated with a print of a pearl necklace. At the same time, her image was complemented by pointed boots with feathers and beads.