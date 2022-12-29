Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was photographed on the beach of Barbados in a swimsuit and without makeup

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow got into the lens of the paparazzi in a swimsuit and delighted the fans. The pictures are on the website Daily Mail.

The 50-year-old celebrity was photographed on the beach in Barbados in a black bikini with the image of multi-colored fruits of the La DoubleJ brand worth 250 pounds (21.7 thousand rubles). At the same time, the posted frames show that the TV star’s hair is loose, and there is no makeup on her face.

Readers of the publication admired the appearance of the actress in the comments under the published photos. “Looks happy”, “Thin and healthy beauty”, “You can’t say that she is 50 years old”, “Just wow”, “Gorgeous woman,” netizens said.

It is known that Paltrow went on vacation with her husband, screenwriter and director Bradley Falchuk.

In May, Gwyneth Paltrow presented her own collection of alpaca wool diapers with amber. However, fans have criticized the new product in the comments on her social networks. In response, Paltrow stated that the collection is fake and will not go on sale. At the same time, she noted that the line was created in order to draw public attention to the problem of poverty in the world.