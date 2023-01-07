Twitter criticized Zelensky’s words about the supply of German weapons to Ukraine

Twitter users criticized the new deliveries of weapons to Kyiv from Germany, about which wrote President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the social network. We are talking about the Marder infantry fighting vehicle and the battery of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

“I had a telephone conversation with the Chancellor [Германии] Olaf Scholz. I thanked for the powerful defense package, including several dozen Marder vehicles and the Patriot system. We discussed further cooperation to strengthen the Ukrainian army,” the Ukrainian leader said.

User @Atilos_5 asked the question “When will you start negotiations and stop endangering Europeans?”.