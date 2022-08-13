The main hits of the Soviet-era confectionery industry were named by users of the social network “In contact with” in the comments under the photo with the grocery shopping bag. The picture was published in the group “We are from the USSR. Let’s remember the best ”: wafers bought by weight and chocolates“ Bear clubfoot ”bought into the frame.

“Sweets CCCP. The waffles were very tasty. I took off the filling with a knife and crunched, ”the author of the post shared. “These were my favorite candies. Now they are not like that”, “Delicious sweets”, “The main hits of those times!” — subscribers of the Internet community reacted to what they saw. However, there were those who did not share this opinion. “The waffles were nasty,” one panelist wrote.

Users did not ignore the string bag itself, recalling that this is a colorful attribute of the Soviet past. “Everyone says “string bag”, but in my family this bag was called “mesh”,” said the user.

Earlier, the Russians discussed the quality of footwear in the USSR. Many noticed that the shoes in the Soviet years performed their utilitarian function and were worn regularly.