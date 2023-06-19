On Reddit, the habit of littering was called a disadvantage that overlaps any advantages of a partner

Men and women from the Reddit forum listed which particular flaws in partners they consider to overlap any advantages. Unwanted traits and habits of netizens called in the AskReddit section.

A lot of likes were collected by the comment of one of the users, who remembered the partner’s habit of littering, including on the street.

If they litter. Shamelessly. For example, throwing garbage out of a car window. This is my pet corn. Of course, I will first make a remark and see what changes, but this will be a serious wake-up call for me. hippycowgirl411reddit user

Also, users urged to pay attention to the negative things that a person says about others behind their backs.

The desire to gossip I ignored before and every time I regretted it Past Ordinaryreddit user

Jealousy bordering on insanity was also named among the alarm bells that can cross out any pluses of a relationship with a person.

Rummaging through my phone while I sleep, deleting and blocking people on my social media. Did you compliment your hair? So he flirted. Did you smile while talking? Flirted. Did you like the photo? Also flirting. Don't talk to women No_transistoryreddit user

Earlier, men and women from the Reddit forum remembered exactly how people make mistakes most often when starting a relationship. Many called it a mistake not wanting to discuss cornerstone relationship issues with a potential partner from the very beginning, such as finances and parenthood.