Hungarian top model Barbara Palvin showed off her figure in a revealing swimsuit and delighted netizens. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 30-year-old fashion model appeared in front of the camera, posing against a wall and a vase with a plant, wearing a black bikini from the ViX brand. The set included a top with thin straps with shaped cups and briefs with ties and a low waist. The celebrity also complemented the look with brown heeled mules and gold jewelry.

Fans praised the Victoria's Secret angel's appearance in the comments. “Your beauty could kill,” “So beautiful that I have no words,” “You are perfect,” “Goddess,” users noted.

Earlier in February, the famous American model of Czech origin Paulina Porizkova showed fans a topless photo. The 58-year-old fashion model posed in a cropped black coat, which she opened to show her bare breasts.