The network admired the appearance of the electrician Teneisha Musumechi during working hours

Electrician girl Teneisha Musumechi showed what she looks like at work and delighted netizens. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

On the posted frames, the girl showed that she wears a uniform during her work shift, which consists of a yellow shirt with gray stripes and chest pockets, as well as denim shorts or pants. In addition, her image is complemented by glasses, massive lace-up boots and a belt to which various working tools are attached. The user also filmed how she uses a grinder and a drill, and posed with abrasions on her hands.

Netizens appreciated the appearance of the girl in the comments. “You look amazing doing your job”, “The most attractive electrician I have ever seen!”, “I wish you would work with me!” they said.

