Lawyer Heather Lee from the USA showed on the network her appearance without extended eyelashes and enlarged lips

Lawyer and Miss USA 2022 contestant Heather Lee from Idaho showed her appearance without eyelash extensions and enlarged lips and delighted netizens. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

First, on the posted frames, the girl appeared with blond hair, long eyelashes, voluminous lips and contrasting makeup with black arrows. She then showed the result of her transformation. So, the American stopped bleaching her hair and injecting fillers and gave preference to nude cosmetics, which she applied in a minimal amount. “Reminder: You’re beautiful just the way you are,” the influencer pointed out.

Viewers appreciated Lee’s appearance in the comments. “Beautiful in both cases, but in the second image you look at least 10 years younger”, “Dark hair suits you incredibly!”, “With dark strands, you seem to be 10 years younger!” users said.

