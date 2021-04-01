The Civil Guard has managed to deliver a hard blow against an organization accused of the violent assault on a therapeutic marijuana plantation of the Cartagena deputation of La Puebla. The “Operation Providence” is settled, finally, with the arrest of eight young people, some of whom were already in search and capture for other cases. All of them were allegedly part of the ‘El Paletas’ gang – the young man sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of Valerica G., a Romanian citizen.

The Armed Institute followed in the footsteps of this group since September last year, when they forcibly broke into the facilities. They used firearms to intimidate the vigilantes, whom they beat and cut down to steal hemp.

One of the farm employees managed to hide and contact the outside world by telephone to alert of the violent robbery that was being committed at that moment. Thanks to the telephone call, several patrols of the Local Police of Cartagena quickly arrived at the scene, which were close to the place.

Upon the arrival of the agents, the assailants tried to flee the exploitation with two vans loaded with marijuana. One of the vehicles, apparently, had been stolen. In their attempt to escape they even fired several deterrent shots.

In a squatter house



Despite the fact that most of the group managed to flee, the Local Police of Cartagena managed to arrest three of those involved. According to sources close to the case, among the detainees was Ismael C., ‘El Bulli’, a young man from Alguazas who had been searching and capturing for about two years. This friend of ‘El Paletas’, with numerous antecedents, was with him in March of last year when, in full confinement, they were surprised at a massive party in that municipality.

After these arrests, the Civil Guard began to pull the thread and began the one baptized as ‘Operation Providence’, which has had the collaboration of the Local Police of Cartagena and Alguazas. The investigators were clear from the beginning that after the assault on the Cartagena plantation was the gang of ‘El Paletas’. As the sources explained, this was a youth group made up of eight people, with high mobility and settled in different towns, such as Alguazas, Molina de Segura and Mazarrón.

La Benemérita, throughout these months, was monitoring and locating the different members of the network. A task that culminated a few days ago with the arrest of the eighth member of the group who was hiding in a squatter house in Molina de Segura. He had other pending cases with the Justice.

According to sources from the Corps, the dismantling of the criminal organization has been complex, since many of them have “a long criminal history and extensive criminal experience.” They changed their address every two by three to prevent the investigators from being able to find their whereabouts.

The detainees are eight young people, between 25 and 32 years old and of Spanish and Moroccan nationality. They were neighbors of Alguazas, Molina de Segura and Mazarrón. As explained by sources in the body, four of them entered provisional prison by order of a Cartagena court.