Once the Super Bowl is over, the NBA marathon days return. Up to 9 games in a new day for the best League in the world to emerge again, once the NFL is over. And some surprises, like the Bucks (without Giannis) falling in Milwaukee against the Blazers. It has also been surprising, although on another level, the defeat of the Knicks, who are not here to throw games, against the Thunder, in overtime and at Madison. What’s more, Jokic continues to do his thing and the Clippers are proud against the Warriors, whom they win with some ease. And, in the midst of all this, the Nets end their losing streak and win the Wizards, Bulls, Pelicans and Jazz.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 103 – 94 DETROIT PISTONS

BROOKLYN NETS 109 – 85 SACRAMENTO KINGS

The 12th was the charm. After eleven consecutive defeats that filled the Brooklyn project with doubts, the Nets finally won again and they did so relying on the debut of two of their new signings: Seth Curry (23 points and 7 rebounds) and Andre Drummond (11 points and 9 rebounds). Ben Simmons, the showpiece in the James Harden trade with the Sixers, was seen on the Nets’ bench but didn’t play. De’Aaron Fox (26 points) was the best of a Kings with the crosshairs averted (34.4% from the field, 25.7% from 3-point range).

NEW YORK KNICKS 123 – 127 OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (OT)

A triple-double from rookie Josh Giddey (28 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists) allowed the Thunder (18-39, ranked 14th in the Western Conference) to win in overtime and away to a Knicks (25-33, in 12th place in the Eastern Conference) too accustomed this season to failures and disappointments. Julius Randle’s triple-double (30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists) it did not help in a Knicks that could have avoided the overtime if Randle himself had hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

CHICAGO BULLS 120 – 109 SAN ANTONIO SPURS

DeMar DeRozan, shooting guard for the Bulls, extended his sweet moment this Monday and chained his sixth consecutive game scoring at least 35 points, by adding 40 in the 120-109 win against the Spurs, his former team. DeRozan is the second player in Bulls history capable of chaining such a long streak of games with this scoring rate, after Michael Jordan, and he provided a key contribution as the Bulls achieved their fourth consecutive NBA victory. Michael Jordan managed to extend that rhythm to 10 games in 1986 and 7 in 1988, according to data confirmed by the Bulls. DeRozan, 32, has accumulated 232 points in his last six games, after scoring forty at the United Center in Chicago, without any triple attempts. The one from Compton finished with 16 of 24 in the shots (66.7%). The coach of the Texan team, Gregg Popovich, despite the defeat, hugged and congratulated DeRozan with great affection at the end of the game. The Bulls, six-time NBA champions, confirmed themselves as one of the most in-form teams and are in second place in the Eastern Conference, with 37 wins and 21 losses.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS 107 – 122 PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Anfernee Simons, with 31 points and seven triples, played Damian Lillard this Monday and starred in the Blazers’ 122-107 win at the Bucks’ field and marred the good debut of the Spanish Serge Ibaka, who had 6 points and 7 rebounds. Ibaka, incorporated last February 10 on the last day of the NBA transfer market, played 31 minutes and started with a 3 of 3 shots in the first quarter, but his Bucks, orphans of the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, gave up before the great night of Simons, Josh Hart (27 points) and the Bosnian Yusuf Nurkic (23). The Bucks lost their second game in a row, after Phoenixand fell to fifth position (35-23) in the Eastern Conference, while the Blazers chained their third consecutive victory and remained in tenth place in the West (24-34), which gives the right to play in to access the playoffs.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 120 – 90 TORONTO RAPTORS

The Pelicans (23-34, 11th in the Western Conference) smashed the Raptors (31-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) beyond recognition (23.5% 3-point shooting) with CJ McCollum leading a splendid offense (58.4% shooting, six players over 10 points). Fred VanVleet (20 points) pulled a Raptors that, from start to finish, were in tow of the locals. The Spanish Willy Hernangómez added 2 points, 3 rebounds and 1 block in 7 minutes with the Pelicans.

DENVER NUGGETS 121 – 111 ORLANDO MAGIC

Jokic comes out again for the Nuggets. Check the chronicle here.

UTAH JAZZ 135 – 101 HOUSTON ROCKETS

The Utah Jazz continue to correct the sins of their hellish January (4-12) and tonight they got their sixth win in a row crushing some Rockets to those who already won by 31 points in the second quarter. Rudy Gobert returned to the Jazz after three weeks out of competition (14 points and 7 rebounds) and the Spanish Juancho Hernangómez played 4 minutes in which he scored 3 points. Donovan Mitchell (30 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists) was one of seven Jazz players above 10 points while Kenyon Martin Jr. (16 points) was the top scorer for these West bottom Rockets who have lost their last five games.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 119 – 104 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

The resistance of the Clippers prevails over the Warriors. Check the chronicle here.