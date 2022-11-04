The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving unpaid for a minimum of 5 games. The release of the franchise arrived in the New York evening and used very heavy words towards the player: “In the last few days we have repeatedly tried to work with Kyrie Irving to make him understand the damage and danger created by his words and actions that have began with advertising an anti-Semitic film – reads the note – We thought that the path of education was the right one and the joint statement of recent days seemed to be aimed in that direction. We were stunned today when, during a press conference, where he has had the opportunity to disprove his anti-Semitic views, Kyrie has instead systematically refused to do so. This is deeply disturbing and against the values ​​of our franchise. Therefore we have decided to suspend Irving without pay until he completes a series of steps to remedy the evil done. The stop will not be less than 5 games “.