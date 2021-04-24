When touched, pride almost always appears. Even more when you wear green. Payton Pritchard, in his first year at the Garden, already has a lesson learned; Jayson Tatum, in his room, is his incarnation. Also Marcus Smart, already in his seventh. Without Jaylen Brown, due to a bursitis in the shoulder, Kemba Walker, who does not play games in a row this season, or Robert Williams III, with problems in his left knee, they led the rebellion in the umpteenth fall of the season. One that came after nine victories in the last eleven games, which seemed sung at the beginning of the last quarter, 17 points behind, but which could be reversed with 3:32 minutes left, when the distance was reduced to 3 points. Pride almost always appears, but it is not always enough. Against the Nets, in fact, it hasn’t been all season. At Christmas, defeat by 28 points; a little over a month ago, for 12. This time, for five (109-104). In all cases, with a two-sided common denominator: Kyrie Irving. On all occasions, as the Lone Ranger of the big-three, but with different versions: he came to endorse 77 points in 67 minutes to his former team, but this time he stayed at 15 with a maddening series of shots: 4 of 19 in field goals (21.1%) and 0 of 6 in the triple. He touched the triple-double (15 + 9 + 11), but was far from his best level.

Does not matter. The Nets have gotten used to resisting. It has become their usual state and, as a wounded animal, as part of a process of natural selection, they have acclimatized: the casualties have made Steve Nash’s team a mirage of what they can be, but, even so , and with one more match than the Philadephia 76ers, they have already positioned themselves at the highest point in the East. As terrifying as it is disconcerting for rivals, who don’t know what to expect when push comes to shove. The big-three is not there and it seems more and more certain that, before playoffs, it will not be. So far, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden have only been able to share 7 games for a total of 186 minutes. The first, whose return was speculated for the game against Boston, has only been able to play 24 games, the second has lost 16 and Harden, who may be left without more meetings in the regular season, has already been out 12 times. Schrödinger’s big-three.

Without the many of the few who, if present, would contribute almost everything, it is necessary to add a little among the many that remain standing. The group stay ready They have called it, literally, and put it into practice. “They tell me that my time can come at any moment, and I have to always be prepared for it”explains Bruce Brown as a spokesperson for the group. Against the Celtics, 15 points and 8 rebounds for him, 13 + 5 + 3 for Blake Griffin, 20 + 4 + 3 (with 4 of 7 in the triple) for Joe Harris or 8 + 11 + 3 for a DeAndre Jordan that, given the unexpected withdrawal of LaMarcus Aldridge and, in this case, the loss of Nicolas Claxton, has once again seen its prominence increased. A team destined to the maximum expression of individual talent which, for the moment, has to accumulate victories through the collective. This is probably due to the rapid inclusion of Mike James in the rotation, who a couple of hours after his official announcement as a Nets player, was scoring 8 points, distributing 2 assists and capturing another 2 rebounds. Promising debut for the CSKA player (he will continue in the Russian discipline at the end of the season), short in the statistics for what he is used to in Europe (19.3 points and 5.7 assists this season), but with signs that his arsenal offensive, to the third, can accommodate the NBA.

In the Celtics, unsuccessful relay game. In the first half, Jayson Tatum took center stage, scoring 25 of his team’s 51 points. At the end of the game, 38 goals, accompanied by 10 rebounds, 4 assists and a much more brilliant hit than in recent occasions (51.9% in field goals and 50% in the triple). Recital without award. In the second, the mentioned Smart and Pritchard were added. The first, as a fervor of pride, doing everything possible to get Boston back in the game (he got it) when it was most difficult, misguided on the perimeter (2 of 10), but smart in the paint, taking advantages against smaller defenders (19 + 5 + 3); the second, like the youthful rebellion that he apprehends from the first, with 22 goals and the last basket for his own. A disastrous second set (39-26), the losses (19) and the points awarded in the corresponding counterattacks (32-0) dictated the sentence. A pass to Smart’s bench when everything was possible, he accepted it. Pride, sometimes, is not enough; but it remains.