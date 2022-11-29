The ‘Orange’ fulfilled their duties by defeating the Qataris 2-0 and secured first place in group A. A low-intensity performance was enough to overcome the locals with goals from Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong. Unlike other games, the public accompanied Qatar and left applauded. The Europeans await among the top 16 waiting for the second in zone B.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

At the Al Bayt stadium, the Netherlands opened the third date with a 2-0 win against Qatar and sealed the ticket, as first in their group, to the round of 16. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong gave them final figures after a development ‘halfway’ that was enough to defeat the Asians.

The process of the meeting was marked as expected. The Netherlands came out to dominate due to its technical superiority over Qatar. However, Louis Van Gaal’s team had problems subduing the locals, refugees and closing spaces.

But, practically by inertia, the ‘Orange’ generated situations. Pushing, Daley Blind got into the area and finished off, but was blocked by Pedro Miguel and then defined forced and outside.

Minutes later, a winger was controlled by Memphis Depay in the area and matched by a defender and kicked, but was blocked again. Davy Klaasen also had a shot at the door of the area that went over the crossbar.

In the 26th minute, when the Qataris were getting more comfortable on the field, Klaasen combined with Gakpo, who received just outside the box and placed the ball against Barsham’s right post.

The revelation midfielder of the current World Cup reached his three goals in the tournament, being -at the moment- one of the scorers.

The hosts’ response was weak, with a shot from Akram Afif finding little reaction from the keeper, who let the ball slip under his body.

News in development…