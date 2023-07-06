The Dutch government issued a national directive for schools in the Netherlands indicating that students should not bring cell phones, tablets or smart watches to classunless there is a special reason to do so, because “they distract and make students perform worse.”

(Read here: The Netherlands will close the largest gas field in Europe, what is the reason?)

The Dutch Ministry of Education has agreed with sector councils, educational associations and parent representatives that cell phones, tablets or smartwatches will no longer be allowed. in the classrooms as of next January 1 because “they distract and make students perform worse.”

“You will no longer be able to watch a TikTok video during class, send a message to a classmate, or share a photo via Snapchat”added the Ministry, which stressed that mobile phones can only be used “if they are necessary for the content of the lesson”, such as in “digital skills” classes.

This is a national directive, not a ban through legislation, so it is up to the schools themselves to agree the exact rules with teachers, parents and students so that everyone in the school knows exactly what is allowed and what is not allowed. No, although the educational center can make its own decision to completely ban cell phones.

Netherlands flag.

Telephones “are almost intertwined with our lives, but their place is not in the classroom” and explained that students “must be able to concentrate

Students who depend on their phone for medical reasons or due to a disability can use it, and adjusted agreements will be made for centers that offer special education.

This directive does not extend to universities and centers of higher education. ANDhe Minister of Education, Science and Culture, Robbert Dijkgraaf, admitted that telephones “are almost intertwined with our lives, but their place is not in the classroom” and explained that students “should be able to concentrate and have every opportunity to learn well,” but scientific research warns that phones “interrupt this, with all its harmful consequences” for students.

According to scientific reports in the hands of the Dutch government, smartphones are “highly addictive” for young people, whose brains are underdeveloped to withstand stimuli, vibrations and sounds, and students who spend excessive time on their phone gets grades up to 1.5 points lower.

You will no longer be able to watch a TikTok video during class, message a classmate, or share a photo via Snapchat

In September, teachers, students and parents will discuss the rules, so that there are already some rules defined before January 1, 2024, and the idea is that, at the end of the next school year, the real effect of the rules can be evaluated. this directive and if it is necessary to resort to a legal prohibition at the national level, which requires slower procedures.

This directive comes after Parliament backed a motion presented by the Christian Democratic party CDA (government coalition partner) and the far-right PVV (opposition).

EFE