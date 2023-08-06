The Dutch national team will play in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Wellington against Spain on Friday (03:00 Dutch time). After the Orange defeated South Africa 2-0 at the Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday without convincing, the selection almost immediately prepares to travel to New Zealand again.

The Netherlands will start the battle for the semi-finals as the underdog against arguably the biggest title favorite of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. Spain beat Switzerland 5-1 on Saturday.

Andries Jonker’s team will not want to look further than the duel with Spain. Just as the Dutch have always watched from match to match at the World Cup, without saying that winning the world title is the only goal. As the men of Louis van Gaal always did at the end of last year in Qatar at the insistence of their coach. The Netherlands was eliminated there in the quarterfinals after penalties by the later champion Argentina.

The Orange Lionesses have already matched the performance of the men. The Netherlands did so with a narrow victory over the Banyana Banyana (our girls), who previously managed to win surprisingly against Italy. Jonker’s team took the match against the number 54 in the FIFA ranking very seriously and played in the ideal line-up of the national coach. That meant that striker Lineth Beerensteyn returned to the base of the so-called 3-5-2 formation, after she had fallen out with an ankle injury in the opening game against Portugal.

Tufts of Orange fans everywhere

In the Football Stadium in Sydney, which was well-filled with 40,233 spectators, the Netherlands played for approximately two thousand Orange fans, who were scattered in tufts across the stands. They saw the Dutch national team take the lead in the ninth minute through Jill Roord, who nodded in a header from Lieke Martens, which was blocked by Lebogang Ramalepe. That meant Roord’s fourth goal in this tournament. She is with that now all time World Cup top scorer for the Netherlands with a total of five hits.

Before the break, the Netherlands did not get further than a few sparse opportunities. After almost half an hour of play, Daniëlle van de Donk hit the South African keeper Kaylin Swart with a shot. The lightning-fast Thembi Kgatlana then had no less than three opportunities for South Africa, but Orange keeper Daphne van Domselaar always managed to avert the danger.

Video referee disallows goal

The Dutch national team thought to take a 2-0 lead through Martens in the 54th minute, but after the referee approved the goal, the video referee made it clear that Victoria Pelova had been offside after a pass from Beerensteyn.

Lineth Beerensteyn’s shot that made it 2-0.

Photo Jaimi Joy/Reuters



In the 68th minute, Beerensteyn still decided the game when the South African keeper Swart completely misjudged a long shot by the Dutch striker.

The Dutch national team will have to do without Van de Donk against Spain on Friday. The number 10 of Orange received a yellow card in the 67th minute after a foul on Karabo Dhlamini. It was her second ‘warning’ this World Cup and is therefore automatically suspended for a match.