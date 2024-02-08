The Dutch national team will compete against Germany, Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the upcoming Nations League. Qualification for the European Championship can be achieved through the tournament, although this is only a prize for Bosnia and Herzegovina: the Netherlands, Germany and Hungary have already qualified via the regular route.

National coach Ronald Koeman is satisfied with the draw, according to the ANP press agency. “It could have been harder. Bosnia and Hungary have not reached the top division for nothing. At first glance, we and Germany are the strongest countries, but we have to show that,” said Koeman.

This year, for the first time, the Nations League will feature quarter-finals. Both the numbers one and two in each group will therefore advance to the final round, which will be played in early 2025. The first group matches are scheduled for early September.

The Netherlands already managed to reach the final round in 2019 and 2023. In 2019, the Dutch team reached the final, where they lost to Portugal. Last year, the Netherlands was eliminated by Croatia in the semi-finals.